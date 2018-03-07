Juneau school board wrestles with uncertain budget

The Juneau School Board is facing tough decisions over what to cut amid uncertainty at the state level.

School officials are developing a budget around increased state funding — knowing it may mean making cuts later on.

Cuts proposed at Tuesday’s board meeting ranged from middle school enrollment in a national college readiness program to nurses and health aides.

The school district must send its budget to the Juneau Assembly by the end of the month, long before the Alaska Legislature is likely to finalize the state budget and education funding.

Gov. Bill Walker’s proposed education budget maintains the current base student allocation of $5,930, which is how much the state sends school districts per typical student.

House Bill 339 proposes raising that by $100, which would mean an extra $1 million for Juneau schools. The bill, sponsored by Anchorage Democrat Les Gara, is in committee.

The school board will review the full budget for next school year at next Tuesday’s meeting.