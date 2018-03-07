Juneau Afternoon – 3-7-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Julie Coppens hosts.
We’ll get a preview of the Quebe (rhymes with “maybe”) Sisters, in concert at Thunder Mountain High School on Sunday;
Learn about the upcoming Learning Conference
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
George Schaaf tapped to lead Juneau parks departmentGeorge Schaaf, a former Trail Mix executive director, has been tapped to lead Juneau's Parks and Recreation Department. He will replace Kirk Duncan who retires in May.
U.S. Geological Survey chief nominee inclined to show data to Interior bossesThe nominee to be the next head of the U.S. Geological Survey says he’s inclined to share sensitive data with his higher-ups at the Interior Department if they ask to see it.
Search continues for attorney to represent man accused in double homicideLaron Carlton Graham, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 deaths of 36-year-old Robert Meireis and 34-year-old Elizabeth Tonsmeire.
Requested psychological evaluation to delay Strawn sentencingChristopher Strawn was found guilty of murdering Brandon Cook at the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park in October 2015. Strawn requested a psychological evaluation, which delayed his sentencing originally scheduled Feb. 20.