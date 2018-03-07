Interview: Paula Poundstone talks beaver dens, improv and using her audience

Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform Thursday night in Juneau, her second trip to the capital city. Her last visit was in 2012.

I gave her a call and we talked about beaver dens, “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” and more.

Below are excerpts from our conversation. You can listen to the entire 15 minute interview at the bottom.

On one of her trips to Alaska, she had a hiccup on the way to her show. She also talks glaciers, beaver dens and software developers (2:32):

Poundstone postulates on why she and “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” are such a good match (2:40):

I ask how her interactive and improvisational style developed since she started doing comedy in 1979 (2:57):

Poundstone illuminates how she never does the same show twice and how little biographies emerge from the crowd (2:28):

Advice for aspiring comedians (1:00):

Listen to the full interview here (14:48):

Doors open 5 p.m. Thursday at Centennial Hall for the 7 p.m. show. Salt will provide a no host bar.

Poundstone will use a handmade stool by Dean Graber of Rainforest Custom that will be auctioned just before the performance.

Tickets for the event are still available here.