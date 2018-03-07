George Schaaf tapped to lead Juneau parks department

Juneau’s next Parks and Recreation Director will be George Schaaf. That’s according to a Wednesday release from the City and Borough of Juneau city manager’s office.

The department oversees and maintains the city’s parks and recreation facilities. It has about 275 workers, many of them seasonal and part-time employees. His starting salary will be $123,345.60.

Schaaf replaces Kirk Duncan who is retiring in May after more than decade with the city. He was hired to run the Eaglecrest Ski Area in 2004 and also led the public works department.

George Schaaf previously held a city management job as the parks and landscape superintendent. He also worked as director of the nonprofit Trail Mix. He currently works as a regional regional coordinator with the U.S. Forest Service.

Both Kirk Duncan and George Schaaf sit on KTOO’s board of directors.