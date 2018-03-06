Trial scheduled for Juneau’s suit against apartment owners

JUNEAU — A City and Borough of Juneau lawsuit filed against the owners of an apartment building that had to be demolished with city funds has been scheduled to go to trial Aug. 13.
The Juneau Empire reports that the matter had been set to go to court this week but was rescheduled. Juneau filed suit against James and Kathleen Barrett and Gastineau Apartments LLC in March 2016.
The Barretts owned the Gastineau Apartments, a complex that caught fire twice and had to be demolished by the city after being declared a “public nuisance” in 2015.
The city seeks to recover $1.3 million that it spent demolishing the building.
The Barretts’ lawyer Joe Josephson declined to comment on the status of the case.
