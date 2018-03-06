Morning update — Tuesday, March 6, 2018

In this newscast:

Juneau Assembly sinks anti-NIMBY ordinance: An ordinance that would allow the Juneau Planning Commission to approve controversial facilities if the city manager deems them in the public interest failed by a 6-3 vote.

Aleutians East Borough to join legal battle over land exchange : The Aleutians East Borough plans to join the legal battle over a land exchange that would allow construction of a controversial road between King Cove and Cold Bay.

Ferry LeConte down for repairs: A mechanical problem is keeping the ferry LeConte tied up through at least March 7. Alaska Marine Highway spokeswoman Aurah Landau said it suffered a bent push rod and it's an internal component on a generator.

Engineering Director Roger Healy will be the first to depart. He first joined city engineering in 1992 but also worked for the State Department of Transportation in intervening years. The 60-year-old retires at the end of April.

Also leaving:

Parks and Recreation Director Kirk Duncan. His last day with the City and Borough of Juneau is May 11.

Rob Steedle has led the Community Development Department since 2016 after a four-year stint as deputy city manager. He plans to retire as soon as his replacement is hired later this year.

City Clerk Laurie Sica has also announced she’ll retire this year.

The Alaska House likely won’t be considering any bills that would require a close vote this week. That’s because the House majority coalition will be two members short.

Anchorage Democratic Rep. Ivy Spohnholz experienced a pulmonary embolism last week. She wrote that she plans to return to Juneau next Monday. On Friday, Bethel Democratic Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky is scheduled to be sworn in.

Without the two members, the House majority caucus will have only 20 voting members in the 40-seat body.

