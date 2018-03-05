States mull ‘sanctuary’ status for marijuana businesses

JUNEAU — Some states that have legalized cannabis are taking a cue from the fight over immigration and considering providing so-called sanctuary status for licensed marijuana businesses.
The effort is a bid to protect the fledgling industry from a shift in federal enforcement policy.
Bills in states such as Alaska, California and Massachusetts would bar using state or local resources to aid in federal efforts to go after individuals or businesses that are in compliance with state cannabis laws.
It’s unclear which bills, if any, might pass. Some in law enforcement say the measures could create confusion and put officers in an awkward position.
The city of Berkeley, California, in February passed a resolution declaring itself a self-styled sanctuary city for marijuana users.
