Newscast — Monday, March 5, 2018

In this newscast:
- Gov. Walker announces plans to collaborate more with China on business,
- felony charges of PFD fraud against a former Board of Fisheries nominee may be dismissed for a second time,
- and the 46th annual Iditarod sled dog race began over the weekend.
Recent headlines
Making room at the top: Four Juneau city department heads to retire by summerThe heads of four departments: Community Development, Engineering, Parks and Recreation and the Clerk's Office are retiring this year. The city is actively recruiting for at least two of the positions.
House leadership unlikely to take up close votes with 2 members outRep. Ivy Spohnholz wrote on Twitter that she is home with her family recuperating from a pulmonary embolism.
Ferry LeConte down for repairsThe Juneau-based ship will miss sailings to and from Gustavus, Hoonah, Haines and Skagway.
Trying to solve a moose-sized mystery in the tundra near NomeThere's been more snowfall than what was typical a few decades ago. Moose can handle heavy snow, but their environment appears to be changing.