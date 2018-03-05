Morning update — Monday, March 5, 2018

In this newscast:

In other news:

After fatal police shooting in Fairbanks of young Juneau man, family raises questions

The family of an armed man shot dead by law enforcement on Christmas Eve in Fairbanks is questioning how officers handled the incident.

Family members pose with a portrait of Cody Eyre near the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau in February 2018. Cody Eyre was killed by law enforcement in Fairbanks on Dec. 24, 2017, and his family is seeking more information about the incident.

Family members pose with a portrait of Cody Eyre near the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau in February 2018. Cody Eyre, originally from Juneau, was killed by law enforcement in Fairbanks on Dec. 24, 2017, and his family is seeking more information about the incident. (Photo courtesy Samantha Eyre Harrison)

Cody Eyre, 20, originally from Juneau, was shot by Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Police near the intersection of the Steese Highway and the Johansen Expressway, after they responded to a call about a distraught man with a gun walking along the road.

Era Helicopters sells off Alaska tour operations

One of the world’s largest helicopter firms recently sold its Alaska tour operations to Ketchikan-based firms.

Era Helicopters had operated flight tours from Juneau and Denali National Park. The Juneau operation will be taken over by NorthStar Trekking. The Denali flightseeing business will go to TEMSCO Helicopters.

Citizen scientists help biologists discover unique bat behavior

White nose syndrome is a fungal disease that is killing off bats on the U.S. East Coast. While it hasn’t hit Alaska yet, it is one of the main reasons bat research has revved up in the past decade.

Myotis lucifugus is better known as the little brown bat. It is the only bat that resides in both Southeast and Interior Alaska.

Myotis lucifugus is better known as the little brown bat. It is the only bat that resides in both Southeast and Interior Alaska. (Photo courtesy Alaska Department of Fish and Game)

With that newfound interest, new discoveries are being made in Alaska. Last summer, the state recorded the first documentation of swarming behavior outside of a cave or mine.

