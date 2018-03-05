Juneau Afternoon – 3-5-18

Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;
Robert Barr and Andi Kirsh, from the Library, will be here with an update on activities;
We’ll get the details on this Saturday’s Discovery SE Auction and Dinner, with guest Shawn Eisle;
Katrina Woolford will be here to highlight the upcoming NorthWords Writers Symposium;
That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon; live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand, on line, via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
-
Making room at the top: Four Juneau city department heads to retire by summerThe heads of four departments: Community Development, Engineering, Parks and Recreation and the Clerk's Office are retiring this year. The city is actively recruiting for at least two of the positions.
-
House leadership unlikely to take up close votes with 2 members outRep. Ivy Spohnholz wrote on Twitter that she is home with her family recuperating from a pulmonary embolism.
-
Ferry LeConte down for repairsThe Juneau-based ship will miss sailings to and from Gustavus, Hoonah, Haines and Skagway.
-
Trying to solve a moose-sized mystery in the tundra near NomeThere's been more snowfall than what was typical a few decades ago. Moose can handle heavy snow, but their environment appears to be changing.