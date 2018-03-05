Juneau Afternoon – 3-5-18

Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;

Robert Barr and Andi Kirsh, from the Library, will be here with an update on activities;

We’ll get the details on this Saturday’s Discovery SE Auction and Dinner, with guest Shawn Eisle;

Katrina Woolford will be here to highlight the upcoming NorthWords Writers Symposium;

That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon;