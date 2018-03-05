Alaska State Troopers: 2 found dead at campground

ANCHORAGE — Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at a campground north of Talkeetna.

Troopers released few details of the deaths in an online report posted Friday, saying that the cause and manner of death is under investigation. Troopers say they were notified Tuesday that the bodies of the male and female were found at the Byers Lake campground.

The pair has been tentatively identified, but troopers say they’re waiting for positive confirmation from the state medical examiner’s office before releasing their names.

Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters says troopers have not ruled out foul play, but she adds that they do not know how the two died.