3 found dead in car outside Anchorage hotel

Anchorage police say three people found dead in a car outside a Spenard hotel early Monday died from carbon monoxide poisoning or drug abuse.

Two men and one woman were in the Volkswagen Passat when officers responding to a 1:15 a.m. call got to the Long House Alaskan Hotel in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Street, Anchorage Police Department spokesman MJ Thim said.

A 911 caller had reported three adults passed out in the car.

The car was still running when officers arrived, Thim said.

The officers found the people dead, he said. “Right now what we believe is it could be possibly carbon monoxide or drug-related or both.”

The state medical examiner’s office will make that determination.

Officers found nothing suspicious about the deaths, Thim said.