3 found dead in car outside Anchorage hotel

Anchorage police say three people found dead in a car outside a Spenard hotel early Monday died from carbon monoxide poisoning or drug abuse.
Two men and one woman were in the Volkswagen Passat when officers responding to a 1:15 a.m. call got to the Long House Alaskan Hotel in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Street, Anchorage Police Department spokesman MJ Thim said.
A 911 caller had reported three adults passed out in the car.
The car was still running when officers arrived, Thim said.
The officers found the people dead, he said. “Right now what we believe is it could be possibly carbon monoxide or drug-related or both.”
The state medical examiner’s office will make that determination.
Officers found nothing suspicious about the deaths, Thim said.
Recent headlines
-
Public testimony backs stable or increased state budgetNinety people focused on funding services. Most of the other 11 asked for spending cuts.
-
Mushers, fans gather for world’s most famous sled dog raceMushers, barking dogs and excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
-
Alaska State Troopers: 2 found dead at campgroundAlaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at a campground north of Talkeetna.
-
States mull ‘sanctuary’ status for marijuana businessesSome states that have legalized cannabis are taking a cue from the fight over immigration and considering providing so-called sanctuary status for licensed marijuana businesses.