State, U.S. flags at half-staff in memory of Rev. Billy Graham

Alaska will follow a White House directive to lower flags to half-staff to honor Billy Graham.

Starting Friday, Gov. Bill Walker ordered that all Alaska and U.S. flags be lowered in the state.

“Billy Graham’s faith and legacy touched millions around the world, including many here in Alaska,” Walker said in a news release. “First Lady Donna Walker and I continue to be inspired by his work, his spiritual journey, and his devotion to his fellow man.”

Graham, a famous American evangelist, died Feb. 21 in North Carolina. He was 99.

Flags will return to full staff at sunset Friday.