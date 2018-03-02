State, U.S. flags at half-staff in memory of Rev. Billy Graham

Alaska will follow a White House directive to lower flags to half-staff to honor Billy Graham.
Starting Friday, Gov. Bill Walker ordered that all Alaska and U.S. flags be lowered in the state.
“Billy Graham’s faith and legacy touched millions around the world, including many here in Alaska,” Walker said in a news release. “First Lady Donna Walker and I continue to be inspired by his work, his spiritual journey, and his devotion to his fellow man.”
Graham, a famous American evangelist, died Feb. 21 in North Carolina. He was 99.
Flags will return to full staff at sunset Friday.
Recent headlines
-
Cleanup underway on oil spill in Shuyak StraitWinds on Monday toppled a fuel bladder containing up to 3,000 gallons of oil off a dock on the south end of Shuyak Island, roughly 50 miles north of the City of Kodiak.
-
To feed elders, traditional foods take untraditional routeMost people in northwest Alaska grew up eating traditional foods, like caribou, seal, and different kinds of fish. But as they aged and moved into long-term care facilities, those foods were no longer regularly available to them because of federal food safety regulations. A team in Kotzebue is changing that.
-
A new Baranov Museum discovery shows Russian efforts to preserve Alutiiq languageA few old pieces of paper rediscovered in the Baranov Museum’s collection are teaching local historians some interesting lessons.
-
Central Michigan University on lockdown after shooting at dorm kills 2The university said the victims were not students, and campus police believe the incident "started from a domestic situation." The gunman is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.