Morning update — Friday, March 2, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Bethel students walk out of class to demand gun reform: Students walked out of class Wednesday afternon at Bethel Regional High School to raise awareness about school shootings and to demand stricter gun laws. The demonstration lasted 17 minutes, one minute for each person killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting two weeks ago.

In other news:

Convicted Juneau church arsonist to spend another three years in prison

The Juneau man who started the fire that destroyed the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 12 years ago is headed back to prison for breaking the law and racking up nearly 30 probation violations.

Robert Huber awaits proceedings in his case in Juneau Superior Court on Feb. 27, 2018. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

Robert Huber, 36, had his probation revoked and was ordered to spend another three years behind bars.

Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions at Fred Meyer stores

Kroger is raising the minimum age to buy guns at its Fred Meyer stores, the third major retailer to place restrictions on gun sales that exceed federal law.

Senate votes to let car insurers base renewal rates on credit histories

A bill passed Thursday by the Alaska Senate would allow car insurers to use credit histories to determine premium rates when customers renew their policies.

Sen. Mia Costello, R-Anchorage, speaks during the Senate floor debate on House Bill 195 on March 1, 2018. The bill would allow car insurers to use credit histories to determine premium rates for renewals.

Sen. Mia Costello, R-Anchorage, speaks during the Senate floor debate on House Bill 195 on March 1, 2018. The bill would allow car insurers to use credit histories to determine premium rates for renewals. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO)

House Bill 195 would allow the companies to begin to use these histories.

Yes, there really is a doll museum in Juneau and it’s filled with little treasures

Aunt Claudia’s Dolls, a Museum, displays a collection of handmade Alaska Native and antique dolls.

Mary Ellen Frank shows off her studio and work space at Aunt Claudia's Dolls museum in downtown Juneau. Frank creates custom dolls and owns an extensive collection of Alaskan Native doll art. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Mary Ellen Frank shows off her studio and work space at Aunt Claudia’s Dolls museum in downtown Juneau. Frank creates custom dolls and owns an extensive collection of Alaskan Native doll art. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

“Dolls are so culturally interesting and you can see so much about a culture from looking at these dolls,” museum curator Mary Ellen Frank said. “And you kind of learn stuff by looking at the clothing that dolls provide. People don’t wear a lot of this clothing anymore but you get a picture of where it came from.”

You can hear these stories and more at www.ktoo.org/listen.

0

Recent headlines

X