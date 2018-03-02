Morning update — Friday, March 2, 2018

In this newscast:

Bethel students walk out of class to demand gun reform: Students walked out of class Wednesday afternon at Bethel Regional High School to raise awareness about school shootings and to demand stricter gun laws. The demonstration lasted 17 minutes, one minute for each person killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting two weeks ago.

In other news:

The Juneau man who started the fire that destroyed the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 12 years ago is headed back to prison for breaking the law and racking up nearly 30 probation violations.

Robert Huber, 36, had his probation revoked and was ordered to spend another three years behind bars.

Kroger is raising the minimum age to buy guns at its Fred Meyer stores, the third major retailer to place restrictions on gun sales that exceed federal law.

A bill passed Thursday by the Alaska Senate would allow car insurers to use credit histories to determine premium rates when customers renew their policies.

House Bill 195 would allow the companies to begin to use these histories.

Aunt Claudia’s Dolls, a Museum, displays a collection of handmade Alaska Native and antique dolls.

“Dolls are so culturally interesting and you can see so much about a culture from looking at these dolls,” museum curator Mary Ellen Frank said. “And you kind of learn stuff by looking at the clothing that dolls provide. People don’t wear a lot of this clothing anymore but you get a picture of where it came from.”

