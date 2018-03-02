Morning update — Friday, March 2, 2018

In this newscast:
- Bethel students walk out of class to demand gun reform: Students walked out of class Wednesday afternon at Bethel Regional High School to raise awareness about school shootings and to demand stricter gun laws. The demonstration lasted 17 minutes, one minute for each person killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting two weeks ago.
In other news:
Convicted Juneau church arsonist to spend another three years in prison
The Juneau man who started the fire that destroyed the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 12 years ago is headed back to prison for breaking the law and racking up nearly 30 probation violations.
Robert Huber, 36, had his probation revoked and was ordered to spend another three years behind bars.
Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions at Fred Meyer stores
Kroger is raising the minimum age to buy guns at its Fred Meyer stores, the third major retailer to place restrictions on gun sales that exceed federal law.
Senate votes to let car insurers base renewal rates on credit histories
A bill passed Thursday by the Alaska Senate would allow car insurers to use credit histories to determine premium rates when customers renew their policies.
House Bill 195 would allow the companies to begin to use these histories.
Yes, there really is a doll museum in Juneau and it’s filled with little treasures
Aunt Claudia’s Dolls, a Museum, displays a collection of handmade Alaska Native and antique dolls.
“Dolls are so culturally interesting and you can see so much about a culture from looking at these dolls,” museum curator Mary Ellen Frank said. “And you kind of learn stuff by looking at the clothing that dolls provide. People don’t wear a lot of this clothing anymore but you get a picture of where it came from.”
Recent headlines
-
Cleanup underway on oil spill in Shuyak StraitWinds on Monday toppled a fuel bladder containing up to 3,000 gallons of oil off a dock on the south end of Shuyak Island, roughly 50 miles north of the City of Kodiak.
-
To feed elders, traditional foods take untraditional routeMost people in northwest Alaska grew up eating traditional foods, like caribou, seal, and different kinds of fish. But as they aged and moved into long-term care facilities, those foods were no longer regularly available to them because of federal food safety regulations. A team in Kotzebue is changing that.
-
A new Baranov Museum discovery shows Russian efforts to preserve Alutiiq languageA few old pieces of paper rediscovered in the Baranov Museum’s collection are teaching local historians some interesting lessons.
-
Central Michigan University on lockdown after shooting at dorm kills 2The university said the victims were not students, and campus police believe the incident "started from a domestic situation." The gunman is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.