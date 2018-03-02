Era Helicopters sells off Alaska tour operations

One of the world’s largest helicopter firms recently sold its Alaska tour operations to Ketchikan-based firms.
Era Helicopters had operated flight tours from Juneau and Denali National Park. The Juneau operation will be taken over by NorthStar Trekking. The Denali flightseeing business will go to TEMSCO Helicopters.
Ketchikan businessman Bob Berto has ownership interests in both companies.
Era’s Global Accounts Manager Mandy Nelson confirmed the transactions closed Feb. 23.
Efforts to reach representatives at TEMSCO and NorthStar weren’t successful.
