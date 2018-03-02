Era Helicopters sells off Alaska tour operations

March 5th -7th, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Will Call pick up at KTOO – HIGHLY ENCOURAGED. Getting your ticket in advance will greatly ease the traffic flow the night of the event.

March 8th – Night of Show:

5:00 p.m. – Doors open with bar service provided by SALT

6:30 p.m. – Last Call for the bar

6:45 p.m. – Live Auction from the ballroom for handcrafted bar stool by Dean Graber of Rainforest Custom. Paula will use the stool during the show and will sign it at the end of the evening for highest auction bidder.

7:00 p.m. – Show start. BAR IS CLOSED.

8:30 p.m.-ish – Post show meet and greet with Paula in the lobby for attendees.

Paula Poundstone is one of our country’s pre-eminent comedians. With smart, observational humor and a spontaneous interaction with a crowd that has become the stuff of legend, she swings on stage like a Jazz musician. Without a plan. Without a net. There’s a disarming ease in her craft, an immediate sense that she’s so quick on her feet you need never worry about the possibility of something going wrong. KTOO fans will know her as a regular panelist on “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me”, and from her new NPR podcast “Live From the Poundstone Institute”. Poundstone is the star of several HBO Specials, a top-selling author, and has won numerous awards and praise for her many decades of side-splitting comedy. Learn more about Poundstone and her new book at www.PaulaPoundstone.com.