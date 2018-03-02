Central Michigan University on lockdown after shooting at dorm kills 2

Police are looking for a gunman who killed two people in a shooting Friday morning on the campus of Central Michigan University.
University police said the victims were shot at Campbell Hall, a co-ed dormitory. “The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation,” the university tweeted. It said there are no additional injuries.
The campus is on lockdown as the suspect is still at large, and is considered armed and dangerous. The university identified James Eric Davis, Jr., a black male approximately 19 years old, as the person of interest.
The university is located in Mount Pleasant, a town of about 26,000 people about an hour north of Lansing.
All of Isabella County’s schools are also on lockdown, according to the Mount Pleasant Morning Sun, which reports that state police have sent a tactical team and a helicopter to look for the suspect.
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder tweeted that he is in contact with state police as they learn more about the incident. “The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action,” he wrote.
