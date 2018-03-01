Morning update — Thursday, March 1, 2018

What can unflappable geese teach us about the future of Arctic development?

U.S. Geological Survey researcher Brandt Meixell and his colleagues wondered whether industrial activity would drive geese away from their nests more often or for longer, leaving the eggs vulnerable to hungry predators.

A fight! (Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey, Alaska Science Center)

In the end, the scientists concluded that nearby industrial activity only had a minor effect.

Dillingham-raised artist’s work draws attention to missing and murdered Alaska Native women

Alaska Native artist Amber Webb hand stitched an oversized kuspuk from white, cotton sheets she bought at a thrift store. In permanent marker, she drew the faces of more than a dozen Alaska Native women who have been murdered or are missing.

The kuspuk, made from recycled cotton sheets, is seven feet tall. The portraits are drawn in permanent marker. (Photo courtesy Amber Webb)

Her art piece, Webb hopes, will serve both as a way of honoring women who have been lost and of encouraging people to join a broader conversation about preventing violence against Native women.

There’s a high wind warning in effect for Juneau and northern Admiralty Island. The National Weather Service says gusts up to 60 mph are possible. The warning is in effect until 11 p.m.

The NWS has issued a high wind warning for Juneau, northern Admiralty Island in effect until 11 p.m.
