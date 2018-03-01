Juneau man faces drug charges in Haines case

A Juneau man is facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine and heroin in Haines.

According to court documents, Haines police arrested Fischer Tresham, 20, on Feb. 24.

In court documents, Police Officer Chris Brown says he was out patrolling when a vehicle ran through a stop sign in front of his police car.

Brown stopped the car and found Tresham in the passenger seat.

He connected Tresham to a tip the department had previously received about someone coming to Haines to sell drugs.

Brown patted down Tresham and found bullets. Two rifles were located in the vehicle. Brown also said he found a knife on a necklace Tresham was wearing.

In a search, Brown found plastic bags with what he believed to be meth and a small container with what appeared to be heroin. Tresham confirmed the identity of the substances.

A substance from one of the bags later tested positive for meth. Unused plastic bags also were recovered.

At Haines Rural Jail, Tresham told Brown that he’d come to Haines to make some money selling meth and heroin, and that the drugs can be sold at a higher price in Haines.

According to Brown, Tresham said he was selling drugs to help support his mother and daughter.

Tresham said he sold a little less than half the meth he brought to Haines. Court documents say the drugs weighed approximately 5 grams.

Tresham had sold about one-tenth of a gram of heroin, Brown said.

He was appointed a public defender and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Tresham was released on his own recognizance and allowed to return to Juneau. He is scheduled to appear in court again March 16.