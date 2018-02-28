Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers’ poop

ANCHORAGE — The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America’s tallest mountain, Denali.
Rules for poop are serious on the Alaska mountain because all water comes from melted snow and contamination can lead to diarrhea and life-threatening dehydration.
Climbers above a base camp at 7,200 feet are allowed to deposit human waste into deep crevasses.
However, a researcher has determined that bacteria in much of the waste are not killed because it’s not exposed to extreme temperatures or ultraviolet light.
Proposed rules would require climbers to deposit human waste in one of two places: a crevasse high on the mountain, where it’s likely to be rendered inert, or at a ranger station in the Talkeetna, where climbers land after flying off the mountain.
Recent headlines
-
‘Hobbit Hole’ property near Elfin Cove to become environmental field schoolThe nonprofit Inian Islands Institute bought the 5-acre property for $1 million after three years of fundraising. One of the founders knew the site from growing up in Gustavus.
-
Scrutiny urged over Hydro One’s Alaska forayMore than 100 people turned up to Centennial Hall to observe, listen and speak to state regulators reviewing the acquisition of Juneau's electric utility by a Canadian firm.
-
Interior Department veterans question need for overhaulU.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's plan to put more of his department's decision-makers in the field has a fundamental flaw in the eyes of some who spent their careers making those decisions.
-
Derelict building collapse allows fuel spill near KodiakState and federal officials are responding after up to 3,000 gallons of fuel oil spilled in Shuyak Strait.