Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018

Stories include an avalanche on Richardson Highway, Alaska lawmakers to weigh protective gun orders, NBC News reports Alaska is one of seven states that had websites hacked by Russian-backed hackers, and a group of state lawmakers voted to reduce amount drawn from Permanent Fund to pay for state government.
Recent headlines
Bill would let Alaska judges temporarily take guns from likely threatsTwenty-nine of the first 30 people who testified on the bill said they support it as a way of preventing suicides and homicides.
What can unflappable geese teach us about the future of Arctic development?Every summer, millions of migratory birds like the greater white-fronted goose descend on the National Petroleum Reserve, to lay eggs, molt their feathers and fatten up. A lot of the oil potential lies squarely in migratory bird habitat.
New Project Playground design features ziplines, other improvementsA new enclosed play field and accessible playground surfacing are also planned. Construction is scheduled for this summer.
Petersburg OKs cruise fee for 2019Petersburg will start charging a $5-a-head fee for passengers on cruise ships in 2019. Petersburg’s borough assembly gave final approval Monday to the new charge, despite a lawsuit over a similar fee in Juneau and concerns from the cruise ship industry.