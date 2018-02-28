Morning update — Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018

In this newscast:
- Did Russia compromise Alaska election websites or systems? NBC News report says it did: Alaska was one of seven states that had websites or voter registration systems compromised by Russian-backed hackers before the 2016 election, according to a report by NBC News. Alaska Division of Elections Director Josie Bahnke said the state today asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for any information related to the news report.
- Derelict building collapse allows fuel spill near Kodiak: State and federal officials are responding after up to 3,000 gallons of fuel oil spilled in Shuyak Strait. The Coast Guard says in a release that the spill reportedly occurred after an abandoned building collapsed in extreme weather in the strait, located about 50 miles north of Kodiak.
- Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers’ poop: The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America’s tallest mountain, Denali. Rules for poop are serious on the Alaska mountain because all water comes from melted snow and contamination can lead to diarrhea and life-threatening dehydration.
- Interior Department veterans question need for overhaul: U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s plan to put more of his department’s decision-makers in the field has a fundamental flaw in the eyes of some who spent their careers making those decisions.
‘Hobbit Hole’ property near Elfin Cove to become environmental field schoolThe nonprofit Inian Islands Institute bought the 5-acre property for $1 million after three years of fundraising. One of the founders knew the site from growing up in Gustavus.
Scrutiny urged over Hydro One’s Alaska forayMore than 100 people turned up to Centennial Hall to observe, listen and speak to state regulators reviewing the acquisition of Juneau's electric utility by a Canadian firm.
