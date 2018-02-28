Derelict building collapse allows fuel spill near Kodiak

KODIAK, Alaska — State and federal officials are responding after up to 3,000 gallons of fuel oil spilled in Shuyak Strait.

The Coast Guard says in a release that the spill reportedly occurred after an abandoned building collapsed in extreme weather in the strait, located about 50 miles north of Kodiak.

The Coast Guard says an oil fuel bladder in the building fell in the water, releasing a maximum potential of 3,000 gallons of fuel oil.

The Coast Guard and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation are responding to the spill. A company has been hired to coordinate the cleanup effort.