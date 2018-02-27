University of Alaska opens first all-gender restroom

FAIRBANKS — University of Alaska’s first all-gender restroom has opened at the Fairbanks campus’ engineering building.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday that the restroom is open to all people regardless of gender identity. It features private, lockable stalls in an inclusive and genderless manner.
University spokeswoman Marmian Grimes said inclusive restrooms have been in the works for a while.
Jenny Campbell, director of design and construction for the University of Alaska Facility Services, said the idea came to life when the Department of Education published its 2016 “Dear Colleague” letter outlining the need for Title IX compliance in campuses across the country.
Campbell said the restroom is modeled after European restrooms, with stall walls going from floor to ceiling.
Campbell said that student input has been overwhelmingly positive.
