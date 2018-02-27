Morning update — Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018

By February 27, 2018Uncategorized

In this newscast:

In other news:

Juneau Assembly lawyers up over AEL&P buyout

Hydro One asked the Juneau Assembly to rescind its petition to intervene over its acquisition of Alaska Electric Light and Power. In return it had offered some general commitments that Assembly members felt didn’t go far enough to protect the community’s interests.

Alaska Electric Light and Power Company is headquartered on Tonsgard Court in Juneau.

Alaska Electric Light and Power Company is headquartered on Tonsgard Court in Juneau. (Photo by Rosemarie Alexander/KTOO)

The Regulatory Commission of Alaska is hearing public testimony at 7 tonight at Centennial Hall. The RCA’s hearing will be broadcast live on KTOO beginning at 7 p.m.

Alaska’s Medicaid and public assistance backlog is 20,000 people deep

More than 20,000 Alaskans are waiting for their applications for assistance through health and social services to be processed by the state government.

The House Finance Committee voted Monday in favor of hiring 41 people to reduce the backlog. The extra hires would cost $2.2 million, matched by an equal amount of federal money.

Young suggests guns could’ve saved Jews during Holocaust

Speaking at a conference in Juneau last week, Alaska U.S. Rep. Don Young argued against gun control by suggesting Jews might not have died in the Holocaust if they had been armed.

There’s a small craft advisory for boats in the waters of Icy and Chatham straits and waters near the upper portion of Stephen’s Passage. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which is effect until about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

You can hear these stories and more at www.ktoo.org/listen.

0

Recent headlines

NWS issues a small craft advisory for Icy and Chatham straits and waters near upper Stephens Passage.
X