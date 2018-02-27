State flags lowered to half-staff to honor former state House Speaker Joe Hayes

Alaska flags will be lowered to half-staff in honor of a former House speaker who passed away.

Joe Hayes, 88, died Feb. 16.

Hayes served in the Alaska State House from 1977 to 1984. He was House Speaker from 1981 to 1984.

Beginning Tuesday morning, Gov. Bill Walker ordered state flags lowered. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset Thursday.

0

Recent headlines

NWS issues a small craft advisory for Icy and Chatham straits and waters near upper Stephens Passage.
X