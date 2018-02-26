Watch Sen. Sullivan address Alaska Legislature

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan delivers his address at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, to the Alaska Legislature Joint Session.
Watch the live stream at 11 a.m. of Gavel Alaska coverage. Or watch on 360 North television, which is available in Juneau over the air on channel 3.3, or on cable and satellite.
You can also listen to coverage here on KTOO and over the air.
Recent headlines
-
3 to 5 inches of snow forecasted for Monday; winter weather advisory issuedA winter weather advisory is in effect until noon today. The National Weather Service in Juneau says we can expect about 3 to 5 inches of snow.
-
Forest Service chief, Murkowski hear from Tongass stakeholdersSen. Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Forest Service Chief Tony Tooke heard panelists say they need more access to the forest: through roads, through less-cumbersome permitting, through whatever means. They want access.
-
Legislature faces another struggle over long-term budget planThe biggest focus is on a plan that would draw from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings.
-
January earthquake leaves Kodiak’s fire station damaged, but energizes efforts to replace itAn earthquake January in the Gulf of Alaska left the city of Kodiak’s fire station shaken and cracked. It’s also stimulated the efforts to replace the building.