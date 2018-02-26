Watch Sen. Sullivan address Alaska Legislature

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan delivers his address at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, to the Alaska Legislature Joint Session.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, delivers his annual address Feb. 24, 2017, to the Alaska Legislature. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, delivers his annual address Feb. 24, 2017, to the Alaska Legislature. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Watch the live stream at 11 a.m. of Gavel Alaska coverage. Or watch on 360 North television, which is available in Juneau over the air on channel 3.3, or on cable and satellite.

You can also listen to coverage here on KTOO and over the air.


0

Recent headlines

NWS winter weather advisory in effect through noon Monday including Juneau, Northern Admiralty Island.
X