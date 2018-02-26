3 to 5 inches of snow forecasted for Monday; winter weather advisory issued

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon today. The National Weather Service in Juneau says we can expect about 3 to 5 inches of snow.
The snow started falling after 3 a.m., meteorologist intern Sharon Sullivan said.
“Heavier snow fall is what we’ll expect out of this,” Sullivan said. “That’ll mostly be late morning hours that it’ll be effective.”
That’s on top of weekend storm totals The weather service office reported 5.3 inches of snow on Back Loop Road.
Douglas received about 7 inches of snow over the weekend. And Petersburg reported about 10 inches.
“Kind of as this intitial snow falls, we’ll have some areas of blowing snow,” Sullivan said. “Also will be a concern are 20- to 30-foot seas in the gulf.”
Winds will pick up later this afternoon. Sullivan said 45 mph winds are expected in the northern inner channels, and those winds will work their way down the channel.
Lingering showers are expected into Tuesday.
