Warm air push to blame for lack of snow

Juneau residents excited to wake up to snow this morning got a bit of a letdown.
The National Weather Service in Juneau originally forecasted several inches of snow for parts of Southeast Alaska.
Meteorologist Edward Liske says what we got — was rain, and a push of southerly warm air is to blame
“The snow didn’t really pan out all that much,” Liske said. “It got too warm actually we had temperatures warm up into about … 35 at the airport so far.”
Liske says the precipitation turned into rain overnight, curtailing the amount of snow we received. The Juneau International Airport reported about 0.3 inches of snow, and the weather service office reported 0.8 inches for a storm total.
“It’s a very delicate balancing act on which way the precip-type is going to fall based on what meteorological processes are going at the time.”
Liske said lingering precipitation will continue in Juneau, with mostly rain, but the Valley may see some snow.
Precipitation will diminish through this morning, and the skies should clear toward the evening, which Liske expects will bring cooler temperatures.
“All that sloshy sloppy stuff is probably going to refreeze,” Liske said.
A weaker system is coming in Saturday, with about 1 to 2 inches of snow expected. Sunday should dry out with clear skies, and temperatures in low 30s.
