Morning update — Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Ninilchik student in custody after making gun threat: A 12-year-old male student from the Ninilchik School is in custody after making threats about bringing a gun to school.
    According to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch posted Thursday, troopers received a call from a concerned parent Tuesday about the student.
  • Walker appoints Zulkosky as Fansler replacement: Gov. Bill Walker appointed Tiffany Zulkosky to serve as House District 38’s new state representative. The governor’s office announced his decision in a news release. “I am proud and humbled to forward someone with such a compelling background and strong voice to House Democrats for consideration,” Walker said of Zulkosky.

In other news:

JAHC apologizes for Wearable Art controversy

The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council apologized Thursday for the harm from its Wearable Art 2018 show.

Dani Gross models Beth Bolander’s “Doragon” at Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. Organizers pulled this entry out of Sunday’s lineup after receiving complaints about cultural appropriation. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

In a statement, the council’s board acknowledges the situation surrounding the geisha-inspired piece that ran in Saturday’s show could have been avoided or better handled.

The 13-member board’s statement follows a meeting Wednesday night in which 20 members of the community testified about the incident.

On mass shootings, Murkowski leaves a word unspoken

In her annual address at the state Capitol, Sen. Lisa Murkowski spoke passionately about the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school. She called on Congress to take action.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to a Joint Session of the Alaska Legislature on Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

“We cannot have an escalation of tragedies in this country. So we have to come to grips with things,” Murkowski told legislators. “But the way that you start is not by drawing red lines.”

Warm air push to blame for lack of snow

The National Weather Service in Juneau originally forecasted several inches of snow for parts of Southeast Alaska.
Meteorologist Edward Liske says what we got — was rain, and a push of southerly warm air is to blame

“The snow didn’t really pan out all that much,” Liske said. “It got too warm actually we had temperatures warm up into about … 35 at the airport so far.”

Liske says the precipitation turned into rain overnight, curtailing the amount of snow we received. The Juneau International Airport reported about 0.3 inches of snow, and the weather service office reported 0.8 inches for a storm total.

Waste Management closes recycling building, sets up temporary replacement

The city’s drop-off recycling center building in Lemon Creek has been closed due to concerns over its structural integrity.

The city's temporary drop-off recycling area in Lemon Creek. (Photo courtesy City and Borough of Juneau)

The city’s temporary drop-off recycling area in Lemon Creek. (Photo courtesy City and Borough of Juneau)

But the building’s closure won’t mess up your Saturday routine. The city has set up a temporary solution using shipping containers. People can park in the same place as always and signs will tell them where to leave their recycling.

X