Morning update — Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

Ninilchik student in custody after making gun threat : A 12-year-old male student from the Ninilchik School is in custody after making threats about bringing a gun to school.

According to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch posted Thursday, troopers received a call from a concerned parent Tuesday about the student.

Walker appoints Zulkosky as Fansler replacement: Gov. Bill Walker appointed Tiffany Zulkosky to serve as House District 38's new state representative. The governor's office announced his decision in a news release. "I am proud and humbled to forward someone with such a compelling background and strong voice to House Democrats for consideration," Walker said of Zulkosky.

The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council apologized Thursday for the harm from its Wearable Art 2018 show.

In a statement, the council’s board acknowledges the situation surrounding the geisha-inspired piece that ran in Saturday’s show could have been avoided or better handled.

The 13-member board’s statement follows a meeting Wednesday night in which 20 members of the community testified about the incident.

In her annual address at the state Capitol, Sen. Lisa Murkowski spoke passionately about the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school. She called on Congress to take action.

“We cannot have an escalation of tragedies in this country. So we have to come to grips with things,” Murkowski told legislators. “But the way that you start is not by drawing red lines.”

The National Weather Service in Juneau originally forecasted several inches of snow for parts of Southeast Alaska.

Meteorologist Edward Liske says what we got — was rain, and a push of southerly warm air is to blame

“The snow didn’t really pan out all that much,” Liske said. “It got too warm actually we had temperatures warm up into about … 35 at the airport so far.”

Liske says the precipitation turned into rain overnight, curtailing the amount of snow we received. The Juneau International Airport reported about 0.3 inches of snow, and the weather service office reported 0.8 inches for a storm total.

The city’s drop-off recycling center building in Lemon Creek has been closed due to concerns over its structural integrity.

But the building’s closure won’t mess up your Saturday routine. The city has set up a temporary solution using shipping containers. People can park in the same place as always and signs will tell them where to leave their recycling.

