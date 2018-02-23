Juneau Afternoon – 2-23-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline.
We’ll learn about landslides in Southeast communities in this preview of the Friday Fireside Lecture at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center;
Collette Costa will offer details about Oscar nominated Shorts at The Gold Town.
Get the lowdown on the upcoming season at Perseverance Theatre;
Learn about a new program at the Juneau Shambhala Center;
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
Rick Gates pleads guilty and begins cooperating with Mueller’s Russia investigationThe business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has reached a deal with the special counsel's office. Manafort, however, continues to maintain his innocence.
Archaeology in northern Alaska: a race against the clock"If you see a library burning, you should at least try and get the rare books out," said archaeologist Anne Jensen.
Murkowski sends letter questioning oil companies about drop in Alaska hireMurkowski cited a recently released Alaska Department of Labor report, stating the share of out-of-state workers in Alaska's oil industry rose to 37.1 percent in 2016.
Scientists discover mysterious uranium particle above Aleutian IslandsThe enriched uranium probably came from somewhere in Asia. But even using wind trajectories and particle dispersion models, researchers can’t pin it on a specific country.