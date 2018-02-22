Waste Management closes recycling building, sets up temporary replacement

The city’s drop-off recycling center building in Lemon Creek has been closed due to concerns over its structural integrity.

“So you’re going about your errands on a Saturday, and I think we’re all required under CBJ ordinance to go to Fred Meyer and then recycling and then Costco,” joked former Juneau Police Lt. Kris Sell at a January 2017 Mudrooms.

But the building’s closure won’t mess up your Saturday routine. The city has set up a temporary solution using shipping containers. People can park in the same place as always and signs will tell them where to leave their recycling.

The drop-off center at 5600 Tonsgard Ct. is operated by Waste Management, who contracts with the city. The city and Waste Management are searching for a new location for the recycling center.

The recycling center’s hours will remain the same, operating Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city’s recycling drop boxes at Statter Harbor and Thunder Mountain and Juneau-Douglas high schools remain unaffected.