Sitka lawyer appointed as judge, vetting of applicants for Juneau bench underway

Sitka has a new Superior Court judge.
Gov. Bill Walker selected Jude Pate to succeed retiring Judge David George.
Pate, currently a public defender in Sitka, was one of two lawyers nominated for the bench by the Alaska Judicial Council.
Private attorney Julie Willoughby of Juneau was the other nominee.
Before becoming a public defender, Pate worked as a lawyer for the Sitka Tribe of Alaska and had his own private practice.
George retires in April.
The first major case for the new judge will be the homicide trial of Reuben Yerkes.
The 40-year-old former Juneau resident turned himself in to police after allegedly killing his girlfriend, 28-year-old Ali Clayton, in May 2017.
After pleading not guilty, his trial is scheduled for September.
Meanwhile, Willoughby also is an applicant to the Juneau Superior Court seat being vacated by Judge Louis Menendez, who will retire at the end of June.
Other applicants for that seat include private Juneau attorneys Lael Harrison and Kevin Higgins, public advocate Margaret McWilliams, Juneau municipal attorney Amy Mead, tribal judge Debra O’Gara, assistant attorney general Hanna Sebold, private Fairbanks attorneys Franklin Spaulding and Gary Stapp, and Kenai public defender William Taylor.
Alaska Judicial Council members will meet in May in Juneau to interview the applicants and hold a public hearing.
The council will then send the names of at least two nominees to Gov. Bill Walker who will make the final selection.
(Disclosure: Debra O’Gara also sits on the KTOO Board of Directors.)
Recent headlines
-
Session end is murky as budget takes shapeThe House version looks to be pretty similar to the $4.5 billion that Walker proposed.
-
Waste Management closes recycling building, sets up temporary replacementThe city’s drop-off recycling center building in Lemon Creek has been closed due to concerns over its structural integrity. But the building’s closure won’t mess up your Saturday routine.
-
JAHC apologizes for Wearable Art controversyThe Juneau Arts and Humanities Council apologized for the harm from its Wearable Art 2018 show. In a statement, the council’s board acknowledges the situation surrounding the geisha-inspired piece that ran in Saturday’s show could have been avoided or better handled.
-
Can Southeast share the wealth of tourism growth?Passenger fees total about $45 million a year statewide, said John Binkley, president of Cruise Lines International Association Alaska. He said pooling that would allow other cities to boost their industries, too.