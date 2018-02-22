News report raises questions about Anchorage mayoral candidate’s past

Newly reported court records are raising questions about the personal history of a prominent candidate in the Anchorage mayor’s race.
Rebecca Logan is challenging incumbent mayor Ethan Berkowitz in this spring’s upcoming municipal elections.
Logan, the general manager for the Alaska Support Industry Alliance, has put crime and fiscal issues at the center of her campaign.
On Tuesday, KTVA reporter Liz Raines broke a story on Logan’s 2010 DUI arrest and prolonged financial problems that played out in the courts.
According to the KTVA report, that included three different lenders suing Logan for not paying loans between 2006 and 2008.
The story suggests Logan used her position as a payroll officer at the time to avoid paying court-ordered wage garnishments.
The debts were resolved by 2016.
Logan does not deny the issues raised by the report.
“Voters have made it clear to me that today’s citywide crime epidemic is their top concern — far beyond a candidate’s personal matters,” Logan said in a statement released Wednesday on her campaign’s Facebook page.
Logan wrote that her DUI was a “powerful lesson” that had caused her to make changes.
She added, “I worked hard to fully pay my debts which were the product of a difficult divorce and legal challenges to a business sale.”
Logan added that she believes crime is more important to voters than a candidate’s personal issues.
Anchorage is conducting its first ever municipal election by mail, with ballots arriving to registered voters in mid-March. The last day of voting is April 3.
Recent headlines
-
As Wearable Art controversy tips toxic online, community comes together to find way forwardThe Juneau Arts and Humanities Council held its first board meeting on Wednesday since controversy broke at the one of Juneau’s biggest arts events of the year. The board had invited the public to comment in response to complaints that one piece at the show was racist or culturally insensitive.
-
Senate president seeks work or volunteer requirement for Medicaid recipientsLeading members of the House majority caucus aren’t in favor of the bill.
-
Federal regulators push for more information on Alaska’s gasline projectThe Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has given the state 20 days to respond to its information request
-
Hilcorp CEO steps downHildebrand is known for being among the wealthiest people in the world, with a net worth of $7.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.