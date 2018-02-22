Morning update — Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

By February 22, 2018Uncategorized

Winter weather advisory upgraded to warning for Juneau, parts of Southeast Alaska

The National Weather Service has upgraded an earlier alert to a winter storm warning. It is in effect from 3 p.m. today to 9 a.m. Thursday.

As Wearable Art controversy tips toxic online, community comes together to find way forward

The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council board sat silently and listened as about 20 people spoke about what happened at Wearable Art 2018.

Freda Westman wears her Alaska Native Sisterhood hat as she addresses the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council Board at its monthly meeting on Feb. 21, 2018, at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. Westman was one of about 100 people who turned out to listen and weigh in on the council's handling of a geisha-themed entry at the weekend's Wearable Art show.

Freda Westman wears her Alaska Native Sisterhood hat as she addresses the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council Board at its monthly meeting on Feb. 21, 2018, at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. Westman was one of about 100 people who turned out to listen and weigh in on the council's handling of a geisha-themed entry at the weekend's Wearable Art show. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

About 100 people showed up. The The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council board had invited the public to comment in response to complaints that one piece at the show was racist or culturally insensitive.

It was the first board meeting since controversy broke at the one of Juneau’s biggest arts events of the year.

Watch Sen. Murkowski address the Alaska Legislature

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski delivers her annual address to the Alaska Legislature at 11 a.m. Thursday.

She’s expected to speak and take questions from state lawmakers for about an hour.

X