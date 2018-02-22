Morning update — Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

In this newscast:

Alaskans comment on Trump draft proposal to open state waters to oil, gas development : Alaskans gathered in downtown Anchorage on Wednesday night to weigh in on the Trump administration’s proposal to open almost all Alaska waters to oil and gas development.

Walker selects Jude Pate to succeed retiring Superior Court Judge David George : Pate, currently a public defender in Sitka, was one of two lawyers nominated for the bench by the Alaska Judicial Council. Private attorney Julie Willoughby of Juneau was the other nominee.

Alaska Legislature passes bill to legalize industrial hemp: The legislation would allow registered participants into a pilot project to grow hemp if signed into law.

In other news:

The National Weather Service has upgraded an earlier alert to a winter storm warning. It is in effect from 3 p.m. today to 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council board sat silently and listened as about 20 people spoke about what happened at Wearable Art 2018.

About 100 people showed up. The The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council board had invited the public to comment in response to complaints that one piece at the show was racist or culturally insensitive.

It was the first board meeting since controversy broke at the one of Juneau’s biggest arts events of the year.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski delivers her annual address to the Alaska Legislature at 11 a.m. Thursday.

She’s expected to speak and take questions from state lawmakers for about an hour.

