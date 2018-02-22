JAHC apologizes for Wearable Art controversy

The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council apologized Thursday for the harm from its Wearable Art 2018 show.

In a statement, the council’s board acknowledges the situation surrounding the geisha-inspired piece that ran in Saturday’s show could have been avoided or better handled.

The board apologized to all parties involved, including the artist and model and the other artists whose work was overshadowed by the controversy.

“At an institutional level, many steps could have been taken much sooner to address this issue,” the statement reads. “There was a path available to the JAHC through patient, kind, thoughtful, and constructive communication for a more amiable resolution. That opportunity was missed, and for that we have the most regret.”

The board’s initial remedies include training for JAHC staff and board members, as outlined by a May report from its Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. It will also provide future Wearable Art entrants with educational materials.

The JAHC also plans to host a series of discussions and workshops on cultural appropriation led by community experts. Executive Director Nancy DeCherney said Wednesday the first event would take place on March 10.

The 13-member board’s statement follows a meeting Wednesday night in which 20 members of the community testified about the incident.

Read the full text of the statement below:

KTOO has an underwriting contract with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council to broadcast the Wearable Art show Thursday at 8 p.m. on 360 North television. “Doragon” was removed from the broadcast. Additionally, KTOO’s assistant general manager for arts and culture is a member of the JAHC board.