Expert: Number of Alaska cruise visitors expected to grow

JUNEAU — A cruise industry expert says his organization expects the number of cruise ship visitors in Alaska to make a sizeable jump in the next two years.
The Juneau Empire reported Wednesday that John Binkley, the president of Cruise Lines International Association Alaska, said he predicts a 19 percent jump from the number of cruise ship visitors in 2017 to the number of visitors in 2019. Binkley says that would mean 200,000 more visitors in Alaska.
He says about 1.1 million cruise visitors came to Alaska in 2017, which was the most in state history.
Meilani Schijvens, director of the research firm Rain Coast Data, says almost all visitors come through Juneau. She says more tourists visit Juneau in the summer than any other city in the state.
