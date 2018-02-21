Watch Sen. Murkowski address the Alaska Legislature

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski delivers her annual address to the Alaska Legislature at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Come back to this post at 11 a.m. for a live stream of Gavel Alaska coverage. Or watch on 360 North television, which is available in Juneau over the air on channel 3.3, or on cable and satellite.
She’s expected to speak and take questions from state lawmakers for about an hour.
You can also listen to coverage here on KTOO and over the air.
Recent headlines
-
Federal regulators push for more information on Alaska’s gasline projectThe Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has given the state 20 days to respond to its information request
-
Hilcorp CEO steps downHildebrand is known for being among the wealthiest people in the world, with a net worth of $7.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.
-
Unalaska revisits wind power, hoping for a renewable energy sourceResidents are eager to find out if wind will be Unalaska's ticket to a greener future.
-
JAHC board to discuss fallout from Wearable ArtThe Juneau Arts and Humanities Council has received more than 40 emails related to its handling of a controversial piece at this past weekend’s Wearable Art show.