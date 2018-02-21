Watch Sen. Murkowski address the Alaska Legislature

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski delivers her annual address to the Alaska Legislature at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to a Joint Session of the Alaska Legislature on Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to a Joint Session of the Alaska Legislature on Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Come back to this post at 11 a.m. for a live stream of Gavel Alaska coverage. Or watch on 360 North television, which is available in Juneau over the air on channel 3.3, or on cable and satellite.

She’s expected to speak and take questions from state lawmakers for about an hour.

You can also listen to coverage here on KTOO and over the air.


0

Recent headlines

NWS issues winter storm watch for Thursday covering Juneau, Petersburg, Wrangell and Kake
X