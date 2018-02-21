Morning update — Wednesday, February 21, 2018

In this newscast:

Addressing Commonwealth North’s monthly public affairs luncheon at the University of Alaska Anchorage, University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen described the challenges the university has faced since the state’s economic downturn began.

“These cuts hurt badly. But the greater impact than to us here at the university is the impact to the state and our reduced capacity to serve our large, unmet needs for higher education,” Johnsen said.

The university’s annual budget has declined by more than $60 million since 2014.

A Monday night Anchorage event headlined by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Rep. Don Young was interrupted by a small group of protesters, calling for action on gun control.

The event was intended to be a victory lap for Murkowski and Young, who were at the Anchorage Petroleum Club speaking about successfully opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil development.

“The thing that we really want them to know is that the blood money with NRA is not going to go over any longer,” said protester Joni Bruner, who is with Alaska Grassroots Alliance.

Duff Mitchell has a big vision for a small rectangular plot on the Gastineau Channel in downtown Juneau. His company — Juneau Hydropower — bought it back in 2017. He envisions it as the future site for a district heating facility.

District heating is popular in Scandinavian countries. Essentially, it’s a central source of heat that would be circulated through pipes around the city. In this case, that source would be a seawater heat pump.

The state is currently considering hooking up its downtown buildings. But for the time being, this is still an empty lot. Mitchell doesn’t think it will stay that way for long.

