JAHC board to discuss fallout from Wearable Art

The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council has received more than 40 emails related to its handling of a controversial piece at this past weekend’s Wearable Art show.

The organization’s board will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. today at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. Executive Director Nancy DeCherney said there will be facilitated public comment from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. specifically for people to weigh in on the matter.

DeCherney said they will ask speakers to limit themselves to 1 to 2 minutes to accommodate more people. Attendees can also sign up to participate in the upcoming meetings and write down any topics they would like to see addressed.

There will be more conversations on cultural appropriation. DeCherney said the JAHC is organizing community discussions and training for the second weekend of March about the issues raised after Saturday’s show. Details are still being finalized.

One geisha-themed piece that appeared in Saturday’s Wearable Art show sparked a community-wide debate about political correctness, cultural appropriation and art.

KTOO’s Scott Burton contributed to this report.

KTOO has an underwriting contract with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council to broadcast the Wearable Art show. Additionally, KTOO’s assistant general manager for arts and culture is a member of the JAHC board.