Haines fire chief resigns after DUI arrest

A few days after he was arrested for driving under the influence, Haines Fire Chief Brian Clay resigned from his position.

Haines police arrested Fire Chief Brian Clay on Feb. 10. A few days later, Haines Borough Manager Debra Schnabel announced publicly at an assembly meeting that Clay had resigned.

“Chief Clay, the fire chief has resigned from his position,” she said. “Assistant Chief, Al Giddings, has moved into his position.”



Giddings would also not comment on Clay’s reasons for resigning.

“Due to a voluntary resignation by the fire chief, and a request for a leave of absence, the assistant chief will fill the position until the position can be filled at a later date,” he said.

Clay requested a six-month leave of absence from the Department, Giddings said. When asked, Clay declined to comment on his reason for resigning.

Schnabel would also not say why Clay resigned.

Alaska court records show that Clay was arrested for driving under the influence February 10. He was pulled over for failing to use a turn signal and took an blood-alcohol test that registered at 0.178, more than twice the legal limit.

He also was charged with a misdemeanor for possessing firearms while impaired.

Police reported a loaded shotgun and a rifle within reach of the driver’s seat in his truck.

Clay said he has retained a lawyer and pleaded not guilty in his arraignment.

Court records said Clay admitted to being impaired and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol to police at the time of his arrest.

While Haines’ fire service is provided by a volunteer fire department, Clay received a salary from the Borough for his work as chief.

According to Borough code, duties include “the care, custody, and control of all firefighting equipment and property,” drilling and directing firefighters, keeping records, arranging service contracts, preparing the department’s budget, and more.

Haines Borough code outlines that a fire chief is elected by the members of the department, and then confirmed by the Borough manager.

Giddings said a new chief would be chosen within two months, in time to notice and then hold an election as laid out by Fire Department bylaws.

Clay also is a member of the Haines School Board. He says he’ll remain on the board.