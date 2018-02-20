University of Alaska president appeals for public support for more funding

In his State of the University address Tuesday, University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen stressed the need for an increase in state funding after four years of cuts.

Addressing Commonwealth North’s monthly public affairs luncheon at the University of Alaska Anchorage, Johnsen described the challenges the university has faced since the state’s economic downturn began.

“These cuts hurt badly. But the greater impact than to us here at the university is the impact to the state and our reduced capacity to serve our large, unmet needs for higher education,” Johnsen said.

The university’s annual budget has declined by more than $60 million since 2014. The UA Board of Regents requested an increase from the state for the next fiscal year, but Gov. Bill Walker’s proposed budget would flat fund the university at $317 million.

Johnsen said meetings with state legislators this session have left him hopeful that lawmakers want to invest in public education. He said the university has worked hard to find ways to save money by consolidating programs, cutting travel and administrative costs and freezing wages.

He also encouraged anyone concerned about university funding to do what they can to help.

“In whatever way you can by getting in touch with your legislators, we’re deep in the budget process right now, and letting them know how critical it is for you as a student, how critical it is for you as business leaders, how critical it is for you as leaders of foundations, as leaders of our state, as educators, that we support this great university,” he said.

After his speech, Johnsen said he feels the Legislature recognizes that the university is a sound investment.

“We didn’t just sit back and crawl under the table and wait for oil prices to come back. We went forward and came up with very strong, proactive plans,” Johnsen said. “And I think that legislators see ‘Wow, OK, those guys are moving forward. They want to lead. They and seem to be a good investment in our people and in our future.”

State budget negotiations are ongoing. Legislative subcommittees for both the House and the Senate are considering the university budget this week.

Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early contributed to this report.