Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018

In this newscast:
- State senators discuss public employees’ pension funding gap,
- Gov. Bill Walker makes his third pick for a vacant Senate seat, and
- gun control protesters crash an Anchorage event headlined by Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Don Young.
Recent headlines
University of Alaska president appeals for public support for more fundingIn his State of the University address Tuesday, University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen stressed the need for an increase in state funding after four years of cuts. Gov. Bill Walker’s proposed budget would flat fund the university at $317 million.
State leaders push to take next steps on ANWR drillingMurkowski isn't done with ANWR. After speaking at an event in Anchorage this week, the Senator told reporters there are a lot of details that need to be filled in.
Ask a Climatologist: The connection between sea ice and global weatherIn the past, climate models have struggled to connect ocean conditions with what happens in the atmosphere. But two new studies do a much better job describing that link.
Kentucky moves to add guns to schools after school shootingThe Kentucky legislature is considering arming teachers and administrators in response to a school shooting there Jan. 23.