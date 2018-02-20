Morning update — Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018

In this newscast:

In other news:

Some state senators are expressing concern about the projected shortfall in funding Alaska’s public employee pensions. But those who manage the pension funds say the shortfall will likely remain manageable.

Anchorage Republican Sen. Natasha von Imhof said it may be necessary to reduce retiree benefits in the future.

It would take an amendment to the state constitution to reduce benefits. The Alaska Supreme Court has interpreted the state constitution to protect both pensions and retiree health benefits from cuts.

Sixteen senators voted yes to Senate Joint Resolution 4, which urges Congress to exempt legally obtained walrus, mammoth and mastodon ivory from other laws that ban ivory.

Sen. Donny Olson of Golovin sponsored SJR 4.

“While I understand the intention of some states to stop the atrocious poaching of African elephants for ivory, there exists a distinguishing feature between Alaskans who use the byproducts of harvest and those who go out to poach elephants,” he said in a statement.

The Juneau Empire reports Juneau Public Health Center nurse manager Alison Gaines says there has been one confirmed case of the disease in Juneau as of Thursday. She says there also have been three other possible cases.

