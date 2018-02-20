Morning update — Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018

In this newscast:
- Suspect indicted for 2015 double murder in West Juneau: Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Laron Carlton Graham, who was indicted for two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 36-year-old Robert Meireis and 34-year-old Elizabeth Tonsmeire.
- Juneau man pleads guilty to drug distribution: According to the plea agreement, Ricky Stapler Lisk admitted that he and Charles Cotten Jr. sold about 27 grams of methamphetamine in June to another person. That person was acting under the direction of law enforcement.
- Douglas resident, former teacher files to run for Juneau House seat: Douglas resident Sara Hannan has filed a letter of intent to run for Alaska House District 33, which includes Skagway, Haines, Klukwan, Gustavus, downtown Juneau and Douglas. Democratic Rep. Sam Kito III currently holds the seat.
More than $6 billion gap in state pension funding draws concern
Some state senators are expressing concern about the projected shortfall in funding Alaska’s public employee pensions. But those who manage the pension funds say the shortfall will likely remain manageable.
Anchorage Republican Sen. Natasha von Imhof said it may be necessary to reduce retiree benefits in the future.
It would take an amendment to the state constitution to reduce benefits. The Alaska Supreme Court has interpreted the state constitution to protect both pensions and retiree health benefits from cuts.
Alaska House committee to consider resolution to combat all-inclusive ivory bans, legislation
Sixteen senators voted yes to Senate Joint Resolution 4, which urges Congress to exempt legally obtained walrus, mammoth and mastodon ivory from other laws that ban ivory.
Sen. Donny Olson of Golovin sponsored SJR 4.
“While I understand the intention of some states to stop the atrocious poaching of African elephants for ivory, there exists a distinguishing feature between Alaskans who use the byproducts of harvest and those who go out to poach elephants,” he said in a statement.
Mumps disease hits Juneau for first time in 20 years
The Juneau Empire reports Juneau Public Health Center nurse manager Alison Gaines says there has been one confirmed case of the disease in Juneau as of Thursday. She says there also have been three other possible cases.
