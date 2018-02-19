Man accused of ransacking Jordan Creek businesses faces new burglary charge

A man charged with burglary last month, faces a new burglary charge after he allegedly broke into a Lemon Creek school.
Shawn T. Beaird, 34, was arrested on a charge of burglary, criminal mischief and theft.
Juneau police received a report of a burglary about 8:15 p.m. Friday at Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School, according to a news release.
Police said they found Beaird inside the school. He attempted to flee and resisted officers but was eventually detained.
According to police, Beaird forcibly entered the school, caused about $4,500 in damages to property and stole a small amount of cash.
He’s also charged with violating conditions of his release in a previous case.
In January, Beaird was indicted on burglary charges after allegedly ransacking Jordan Creek businesses.
Charging documents in that case accuse him of breaking into three businesses in the Nugget Mall Annex of Jordan Creek, and stealing about $200.
He was released on bail Jan. 29.
