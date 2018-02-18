Mumps disease hits Juneau for first time in 20 years

JUNEAU — Doctors have confirmed the presence of mumps in Juneau for the first time in more than two decades.

The Juneau Empire reports Juneau Public Health Center nurse manager Alison Gaines says there has been one confirmed case of the disease in Juneau as of Thursday. She says there also have been three other possible cases.

She says the first case was diagnosed in January, with the most recent suspected one springing up this past week.

Alaska Division of Public Health Epidemiologist Amanda Tiffany says this is the first confirmed case of mumps in Juneau since 1997.

Mumps is a contagious disease that causes swelling in a person’s salivary glands. Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and loss of appetite. The disease is almost never fatal.