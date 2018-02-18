Alaska gas line corporation opening Nikiski office

JUNEAU — The state-sponsored corporation working to advance a major gas line project is opening a field office in Nikiski.
It will be the Alaska Gasline Development Corp.’s third satellite office. The corporation also has a presence in Houston, Texas and Tokyo.
Rosetta Alcantra, a corporation spokeswoman, says the new office will allow Nikiski residents to have in-person contact with an agency representative. Nikiski is the proposed site for the project’s liquefaction plant.
Alcantra says the community has long asked AGDC to open an office there.
She says the office lease will cost about $1,250 a month and the salary for office staff will be $6,700 a month. The office will be staffed by Debra Holle Brown.
Alcantra says the money will come from the Alaska liquefied natural gas project fund.
