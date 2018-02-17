Walker has early fundraising edge in Alaska governor’s race

JUNEAU — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker holds an early fundraising edge in his bid for re-election this year.
Records filed with the state show Walker had about $50,000 in carry-over campaign cash and raised another roughly $275,000 since last February. At the end of the reporting period, Feb. 1, he had about $280,000 on hand.
Walker is running as an independent.
On the Republican side, former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy reported raising about $105,000 from mid-June until Feb. 1. He ended the reporting period with nearly $75,000 available.
Businessman Scott Hawkins so far has largely bankrolled his campaign, contributing $200,000 of the roughly $215,000 raised since last September. Rep. Mike Chenault raised just over $30,000 since September.
Hawkins and Chenault have not yet formally filed as candidates with the Division of Elections.
