Suspect indicted for 2015 double murder in West Juneau

The Juneau Police Department cordoned off the area around the Admiralty condos in West Juneau on Nov. 15, 2015.

Juneau Police Department officers watch the perimeter of a cordoned off the area around the Admiralty condos in West Juneau on Nov. 15, 2015. Two murder victims, Robert Meireis and Elizabeth Tonsmeire, were discovered inside one of the condos. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

The Juneau Police Department is reporting that a grand jury has indicted a suspect for the 2015 double murder in Juneau.

Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Laron Carlton Graham. Police say he’s being held at Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward on unrelated charges.

Graham was indicted for two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 36-year-old Robert Meireis and 34-year-old Elizabeth Tonsmeire.

Juneau police declined to comment and referred questions to state prosecutors.

