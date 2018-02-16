Suspect indicted for 2015 double murder in West Juneau

The Juneau Police Department is reporting that a grand jury has indicted a suspect for the 2015 double murder in Juneau.
Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Laron Carlton Graham. Police say he’s being held at Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward on unrelated charges.
Graham was indicted for two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 36-year-old Robert Meireis and 34-year-old Elizabeth Tonsmeire.
Juneau police declined to comment and referred questions to state prosecutors.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau man pleads guilty to drug distributionAccording to the plea agreement, the defendant admitted that he and the former Bergmann Hotel manager sold about 27 grams of methamphetamine in June to another person.
-
Burgled Juneau: Has the secondhand goods ordinance worked as intended?Juneau Police Department officials say an electronic reporting system allows stores and investigators to track items. The ordinance also acts as a deterrent for anyone trying to sell stolen property.
-
Mitt Romney takes veiled swipes at Trump in Senate run announcementThe 2012 GOP presidential nominee blasts Washington in announcement video, saying, "Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world; Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion."
-
Hoonah man charged with shipping opioid tramadol across AlaskaA Hoonah man faces criminal charges after police seized more than 9,000 synthetic opioid pills from packages that he was allegedly receiving and shipping across Alaska and the U.S.