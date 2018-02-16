Suspect indicted for 2015 double murder in West Juneau

The Juneau Police Department is reporting that a grand jury has indicted a suspect for the 2015 double murder in Juneau.

Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Laron Carlton Graham. Police say he’s being held at Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward on unrelated charges.

Graham was indicted for two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 36-year-old Robert Meireis and 34-year-old Elizabeth Tonsmeire.

Juneau police declined to comment and referred questions to state prosecutors.