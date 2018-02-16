Newscast — Friday, Feb. 16, 2018

In this newscast:
- Haines celebrates Elizabeth Peratrovich Day
- Alaska Senate considers bill to protect utilities from pesticide liability
Recent headlines
Juneau man pleads guilty to drug distributionAccording to the plea agreement, the defendant admitted that he and the former Bergmann Hotel manager sold about 27 grams of methamphetamine in June to another person.
Burgled Juneau: Has the secondhand goods ordinance worked as intended?Juneau Police Department officials say an electronic reporting system allows stores and investigators to track items. The ordinance also acts as a deterrent for anyone trying to sell stolen property.
Mitt Romney takes veiled swipes at Trump in Senate run announcementThe 2012 GOP presidential nominee blasts Washington in announcement video, saying, "Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world; Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion."
Hoonah man charged with shipping opioid tramadol across AlaskaA Hoonah man faces criminal charges after police seized more than 9,000 synthetic opioid pills from packages that he was allegedly receiving and shipping across Alaska and the U.S.