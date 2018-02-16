Morning update — Friday, Feb. 16, 2018

In this newscast:
- Senate appointee drops out after controversial Facebook comments scrutinized: A new possibility to fill the seat emerged. The Republican Party advanced retired Palmer small business owner Vicki Wallner to replace Braund as one of three nominees.
- Juneau Assembly to decide future of pools board: The charter creating the Juneau Aquatics Board — which manages both swimming pools — expires May 28. It’ll be up to the Assembly to extend its life or replace it and the public has a chance to weigh in at a pair of meetings.
- Alaska, U.S. flags to fly half-staff in honor of Parkland, Florida, shooting victims: State and U.S. flags are at half-staff in remembrance of the victims in a Florida school shooting earlier this week. Flags will return to full staff at sunset Monday.
In other news:
Sentencing hearing set for visitor center burglar
Mack Parker, 52, pleaded guilty in December to second-degree burglary, a felony, and violating conditions of release, a misdemeanor.
The Juneau man was arrested for breaking into the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center. Other charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief were dropped as a part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
The judge in the case is expected to consider Parker’s prior convictions for robbery and larceny while handing down a sentence.
Murkowski, Sullivan split as immigration reform mires in Senate
The future of immigration reform was in doubt Thursday, after two proposals failed to win 60 votes in the U.S. Senate.
Alaska’s U.S. senators split their votes, on both measures.
“We worked hard. We got a product,” U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said. “It’s not a product that we are all in love with, but it’s a product that we can support.”
Strong winds expected this weekend
The National Weather Service says that downtown Juneau can expect some “nuisance” winds, but meteorologist Wes Adkins says nothing that could be damaging.
Adkins said it’ll start getting breezy, and the weather service is forecasting up to 45 mph winds.
Lynn Canal will experience storm force winds Saturday.
“Anyone traveling up to Haines or Skagway, maybe tomorrow, there might be some impact,” Adkins said.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau man pleads guilty to drug distributionAccording to the plea agreement, the defendant admitted that he and the former Bergmann Hotel manager sold about 27 grams of methamphetamine in June to another person.
-
Burgled Juneau: Has the secondhand goods ordinance worked as intended?Juneau Police Department officials say an electronic reporting system allows stores and investigators to track items. The ordinance also acts as a deterrent for anyone trying to sell stolen property.
-
Mitt Romney takes veiled swipes at Trump in Senate run announcementThe 2012 GOP presidential nominee blasts Washington in announcement video, saying, "Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world; Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion."
-
Hoonah man charged with shipping opioid tramadol across AlaskaA Hoonah man faces criminal charges after police seized more than 9,000 synthetic opioid pills from packages that he was allegedly receiving and shipping across Alaska and the U.S.