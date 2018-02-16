Morning update — Friday, Feb. 16, 2018

In this newscast:

In other news:

Mack Parker, 52, pleaded guilty in December to second-degree burglary, a felony, and violating conditions of release, a misdemeanor.

The Juneau man was arrested for breaking into the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center. Other charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief were dropped as a part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The judge in the case is expected to consider Parker’s prior convictions for robbery and larceny while handing down a sentence.

The future of immigration reform was in doubt Thursday, after two proposals failed to win 60 votes in the U.S. Senate.

Alaska’s U.S. senators split their votes, on both measures.

“We worked hard. We got a product,” U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said. “It’s not a product that we are all in love with, but it’s a product that we can support.”

Strong winds expected this weekend

The National Weather Service says that downtown Juneau can expect some “nuisance” winds, but meteorologist Wes Adkins says nothing that could be damaging.

Adkins said it’ll start getting breezy, and the weather service is forecasting up to 45 mph winds.

Lynn Canal will experience storm force winds Saturday.

“Anyone traveling up to Haines or Skagway, maybe tomorrow, there might be some impact,” Adkins said.

